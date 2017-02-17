× York man facing charges for stabbing, choking roommates

YORK, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after stabbing and choking his roommates.

Timothy Henderson, 40, is facing charges of aggravated assault and simple assault among other charges for the February 11 incident.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of W. King Street for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found the victim bleeding from a stab wound to the chest. Another female victim also suffered a bloody and swollen lip, after being choked by Henderson.

Police were able to go upstairs in the resident and take Henderson into custody. He was found to be in possession of a small bag of cocaine, a glass pipe, and a marijuana grinder.

Henderson will now face charges.