Young elk tangled in horse fence freed and collared in Clinton County

Photo Credit: John Wasserman

Photo Credit: John Wasserman

CLINTON COUNTY, PA. — Wildlife Conservation Officers in Clinton County recently freed a young bull elk caught in a horse fence. It happened on Valentines Day. WCO Mark Fair of Potter County received the call. Pennsylvania Game Commission biologists Jeremy Banfield and Brock Catalano and WCO Tom Sabolcik also responded.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the bull, whose antlers were tangled in nylon rope and tree branches. They safely immobilized the elk and removed the rope from its antlers. Once free from the entanglement, the elk received a set of ear tags and a radio collar so his movements can now be tracked.

Great, job, gentlemen. And keep your head high, young bull.
