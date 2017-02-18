Appalachian Brewing Company adds new soda flavor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Appalachian Brewing Company is proudly announcing its newest soda.

Lily's Chocolate Marshmallow soda was inspired by a teenager in Central Pennsylvania who is fighting cancer. The Appalachian Brewing Company has teamed up with her to create her own soda line called "Lily's" and the chocolate marshmallow soda is their newest flavor.

A dollar from every soda from the line goes to the Child Life Program at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

"We decided to make sodas that she kind of picked the flavors of. If you like chocolate flavored sodas this is definitely up your alley," Adam Cold, head Brewer said.

Lily's Chocolate Marshmallow soda has an upfront taste of chocolate and is finished with the flavor of marshmallow.