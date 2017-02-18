Doesn’t feel like Winter in the 7-Day

NEAR 70 AGAIN TOMORROW: If you like Winter, I’ve got nothing for you! Lows stay in the 40s tonight thanks to light southwesterly breezes and a few clouds. We’re near 70 again tomorrow with warm westerly winds at 5-15mph. It’ll be breezy at times with just a few clouds. Absolutely get outside tomorrow!

RAIN CHANCES ‘DAMPEN’ THE TEMPS: Winds switch to out of the north on Monday, so even though we’re sunny the temperatures don’t go as far. Winds will be breezy once again at 5-15mph with gusts up to 20mph at times for both Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances come in late in the evening Tuesday and into the early morning hours of Wednesday. The showers will be passing very quickly and won’t pour too much for accumulation, but you’ll need the umbrella out the door if you leave early for work.

THEY COME RIGHT BACK: Winds switch back out of the southwest for Thursday, ushering in warmer temperatures and sunny skies. We’re well into the 60s and near 70 again finishing the work week with light winds and just a few clouds.