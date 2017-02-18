× From students to seniors York Health & Wellness Expo offered fitness for the whole family

DOVER TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– Making fitness fun for the whole family was the goal of a workout and wellness event in York County on Saturday.

The York Health and Fitness Expo was held at the Dover Community Center. It offered free half-hour exercise classes to anyone in attendance, including kickboxing, swing dancing, zumba, barre, boot camp, and more.

Since February is Heart Health Month, the organizer planned the event to help people learn about the disease and learn ways to live a healthier lifestyle in general.

“Health and fitness isn’t just about being some crazy exercising fanatic, there’s a lot of different ways you can exercise, there’s a lot of different things you can do. It’s about being healthy in your mind as well, de-stressing, learning how to cope with your day-to-day activities,” said organizer Lauren Villani of Barre Force.

A number of vendors were also at the expo, offering healthy products and a dietitian was on hand to offer a class on healthy eating and recipes. Some of the recipes focused on kid-friendly snacks to show children that eating healthy tastes good!

Also for youngsters, a kids fitness class was held to get them up and moving.

This was the first year for the free event.