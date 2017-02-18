Full Throttle Bike Show brings in hundreds of motorcyclists to York Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A bike show in York County drove hundreds of people to West Manchester Township.

Motorcyclists from different parts of the country came out to enjoy the first Full Throttle Bike Show and Swap Meet at the York Expo Center.

Richard Kaylor owns an auto body shop and wanted to hold the event for the community.

Kaylor said, "I'm just a huge motorcycle enthusiast and wanted to do something in the York area, and luckily everybody rallied around me, and we're having a great day."

Other vendors sold parts, but one came for a different reason to sell his book.

Armand Ensanian, the author of Discovering the Motorcycle, said, "People are shocked by it because they don't really expect to find too many vendors here with history books on motorcycles. When they do figure out what it is, we're getting very good reception."

The event collected donations for Wreaths Across America to put a wreath on the grave sites of fallen soldiers.

Joan Snyder, with Central PA American Gold Star Mothers, said, "They asked both the Gold Stars and the Blue Stars to come and collect those donations, and we're specifically targeting Indiantown Gap Memorial Cemetery. We're trying to cover it completely for December."

The event also collected donations for the Lawn Fire Company. Every month they hold a biker's breakfast.

Curtis Bucks, with the volunteer fire company, said, "We'd just like to get the community out, the riders out, enjoy the time together."

People came from all over Central Pennsylvania, and even outside the state, to show off their rides.

Ron Kesselring, with Cafe's Custom Cycles in New Oxford, Pa., said, "I go to a lot of motorcycle shows, and this is a pretty good one. This is the first time they had it here, and they had a really good turnout today."

George Gorman, a motorcycle enthusiast from Dover, Del., said, "They're not offered in our state. We don't have a venue like this, so this is pretty exciting."

Kaylor said this event was so successful this year that he plans to have another show and swap next year.