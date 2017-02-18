Lancaster shelter spreads love with free cat adoptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa -- The Humane League of Lancaster County held it's very first "Eye of The Tiger" free cat adoption day today.

Fees were waived in memory of Event Sponsor, Leslie Fiorenza's late brother Mark C. Yerger, who is remembered for his love of his feline friends and animal rights.

"Her brother unfortunately passed away a while back and she wanted to honor his memory by offering a free adoption day for cats," said Chief Advancement Officer Brian Pinto.

Of the 22 cats that were put up for adoption, 21 were adopted and one is still left.

Adoptions included humane Pennsylvania's 30 day health guarantee, spay or neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.

For more information on pet adoptions visit http://www.humanepa.org