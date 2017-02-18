× ‘Night without a Tux’ Event raises funds for homeless community

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY – It was a ‘Night without a Tux’ in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

The guest speaker was Mike Yankoski, who wrote a book about his experience of being homeless on purpose.

He and his friend conducted the experiment in six different U.S. cities to see what it was like to be part of the homeless community and then to figure out what needs to be done about it.

That’s the purpose of “night without a tux”.

“Simply because, one, it raises awareness in the community which is so important to any non-profit organization, and as I said, it’s one of our two major fundraisers, so it helps plug a big hole in our budget which is very important,” said Safe Harbour Chairman, Paul Strizzi.

‘Night without a Tux’ raises funds to support Safe Harbour’s mission of providing housing and supportive services for homeless people as well as helping them get back on their feet.