Northeastern captures first York-Adams boys basketball title

YORK – It finally happened for the Bobcats. After several close calls in the York-Adams league playoffs, Northeastern’s boys’ basketball team captured the championship. They overcame a double digit first half deficit to their rivals from Central York to win their first title 62-51 Friday Night at York College.

“We always come so close and then let it slip away,” said Bobcats Senior Brandon Coleman. “It just feels great right now especially for us seniors. This our last year here, last year to do it.”

"It means the world, us winning this for the alumni too," Junior Antonio Rizzuto pointed out. "It just feels good, feels so good, I can't stop smiling."

The Bobcats and Panthers split the regular season series one game apiece. Northeastern led 31-26 at the break. After halftime, they stretched their offense to force Central York to match up man-to-man. They drove to the basket successfully to extend their lead and then put it out of reach down the stretch, the exclamation point courtesy of a two-handed jam from Junior Fred Mulbah.

"When we lace up and go out on the floor, you're going to be in for a fight," stressed Northeastern Head Coach Jon Eyster. "We're not going to give it up easy. This team just has that grit, they find a way."

Northeastern is the top seed in the District 3 5A bracket. They are home on Monday Night against Exeter Township. Central York is the 9 seed in the 6A bracket. They start Tuesday Night at Cedar Crest. Both games tipoff at 7pm.