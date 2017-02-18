× Police searching for man who robbed a Lower Paxton Township Subway

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Police searching for a man who they say robbed the Subway on Linglestown Road in Lower Paxton Township Friday night.

According to police, just after 9 p.m., Friday night, a man walked in to a Subway restaurant on the 4200 block of Linglestown Road holding a container of liquid and a lighter. The man threatened the employee and demanded money from the register. The suspect, fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing clothes covering his entire body, except around his eyes.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect’s identity is asked to submit a tip or call Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.