Wanted man pulled over in Dauphin County, flees the scene

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A traffic stop turns into an on foot police chase when a wanted man is pulled over by Lower Swatara Township Police on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect was driving along the 1300 block of South Eisenhower Boulevard on Wednesday, when he was pulled over for a routine traffic stop. He provided wrong information to the police officer, and ran away from the scene when the officer was trying to verify his identity. Officer’s followed the suspect and took him into custody without further incident.

The suspect was identified as Howard Carnell Peace III, of Middletown. Peace was wanted out of Lancaster County for a prior robbery. Peace admitted that he ran because he knew that there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Peace was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, false ID to law enforcement, operation of a vehicle while under suspension and other summary offenses.

Peace was taken to Dauphin County Judicial center for arraignment. Lancaster County was notified of his arrest, and has filed a detainer to take custody.