WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump campaign rally in Florida

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Hundreds gather in Melbourne, Florida to hear President Trump speak at his first campaign rally since taking the oath of office.

In true Trump fashion, the president took to Twitter about the rally, stating there will be “a lot to talk about.”

While it’s unclear what exactly Trump’s campaigning for, White House officials say the event is a way fro Trump to side step the media and speak directly to the people. The same way he did in South Carolina on Friday.

Pres. Donald Trump: “America is going to start winning again like never before.” butt sot Pres. Donald Trump: “As your president I’m going to do everything I can to unleash the power of the American spirit and put our great people back to work.”

Today’s event could be a way for President Trump to resist his administration and reconnect with supporters after a chaotic month. From courts halting his controversial travel ban to his national security adviser resigning.

The latest gallup poll shows Trump’s job approval rating, since taking office, is at 40 percent.

That’s more than 20 percent below the average fro prior elected presidents in modern history in the same time period.

Source: CNN