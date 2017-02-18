York County facility specializes in Methadone treatment for opiate addictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A new treatment center, designed to help people overcome opiate addictions and move on to recovery, recently opened in York County.

Hanover Treatment Services specializes in outpatient Methadone treatment and operates 7 days a week mainly serving people from Adams and York counties.

Methadone is a medication which reduces withdrawal symptoms and is used to help get people off opiates.

"Every day, we get to see you. We get to put eyes on you,” says the treatment center’s director, David Drezner.

"I happen to be a person in long term recovery myself so. I wasn't a heroin user. Opiates weren't my thing, but I really get it,” he adds.

Patients at the facility receive a dose of Methadone daily to help decrease withdrawal symptoms.

"I think one of the myths about Methadone is you're just trading your heroin or your Percocet or your opiate high for a Methadone high, and that's simply not the case,” says Drezner.

According to Drezner, Methadone helps treat those addicted to heroin and pain killers like Vicodin, Percocet, Oxycontin, and Morphine. He says the Hanover center is needed because people were traveling out of Pennsylvania for the treatment.

"The goal is to work with the patient and find a level that it does what it’s supposed to medically which is to reduce and relieve cravings, reduce and relieve withdrawal symptom, but not give you the sense of euphoria, that sense of being high."

Drezner says the Methadone maintenance treatment is tightly regulated - the Methadone is even kept locked away in a safe, and there's criteria to be in the program:

You have to be 18 years or older. You have to be a chronic user -- which means using for over a year. You have to be currently using.

"I can’t get you clean and sober. The Methadone can’t get you clean and sober. You have to get you clean and sober. I can help you,” he says.

Hanover Treatment Services says it will work hard to make sure people get the necessary treatment including payment plans to afford the medication.

They take new patients on Tuesdays and Fridays, but it can take a few days for patients to be admitted into the program.