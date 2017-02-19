× Ephrata woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle Saturday night

EPHRATA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after being stuck Saturday night.

According to police, just after 6 p.m., Silvia Morales Fontanez, 33, of Ephrata was crossing Main Street in the cross walk when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Dorothy A. Lykens, 86, also from Ephrata. Fontanez was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with serious injuries.

Her condition is unknown at this time. An investigation is ongoing.