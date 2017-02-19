Firefighters battling house fire in York County

Posted 3:40 PM, February 19, 2017, by , Updated at 03:51PM, February 19, 2017
Fire on 800-block of Buck Road, Conewago Twp., York County

Fire on 800-block of Buck Road, Conewago Twp., York County(Photo Courtesy: Northern York County Regional Police)

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– Fire crews are on the scene of a large fire at a home on the 800-block of Buck Road in Conewago Township, York County.

The flames broke out around 2:30 this afternoon. At this point, no injuries have been reported and the cause is undetermined.

Northern York County Regional Police are also at the scene and asking people to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted from the entire length of Buck Road; at Bull Road and at Lewisberry & Jug Roads.