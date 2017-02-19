Living organ donors honored for their gift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.-- Living organ donors were honored Sunday in Dauphin County.

The "Gifts of Life, Acts of Love" ceremony and luncheon was held at the Hershey Country Club in Derry Township. Any person who has donated a life-saving organ was invited to the event, hosted by the Gift of Life Donor Program. In addition to the donors, their families and organ recipients were also in attendance.

Organ donor Janeth Buser says, "To give her that chance to be a mother to her son was awesome."

The recipient of that donation, Lydia Gotwalt says, "She gave me a second chance at life and now I'm here with my 100-percent healthy baby boy."

The Gift of Life Donor Program has coordinated more than 42,000 life-saving organ transplants since it was founded in 1974.