Rain and “cooler” temps starting the work week

COOLER TEMPS TOMORROW: It’s time to say goodbye to the 70-degree highs for the next couple of days. A cold front tonight clears skies, but switches the winds to out of the north that will usher in cooler temperatures. Highs only make the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze.

A FEW RAIN CHANCES: Clouds increase throughout Tuesday with temps right at 50. As the afternoon hours turn into the evening, a few showers are possible area-wide. Not everyone will see rain and accumulations will be minimal at best. Rain chances come back late Friday with a higher chance into Saturday morning.

WARMING THEN COOLING: Temperatures warm right back into the 60s Wednesday and near 70 again for Thursday and Friday in some spots. Another cold front late Saturday keeps us out of the 60s and brings the high temperature for Sunday at midnight with temperatures dropping into the 30s throughout the day under mostly sunny skies.

Have a great start to the work week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long