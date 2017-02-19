× Two adults and a dog are safe after a fire rips through their home

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Two adults and a dog are safe after a fire rips through their home Sunday morning in South Middleton Township.

According to Fire Chief Tim Yingst, crews were dispatched to the scene of a 2 alarm fire along the 100 block Frost Road in South Middleton Township at 9:40 AM.

The fire started on the rear porch and spread to the house, there were no injuries reported as a result to this fire. It took crews about 40 minutes to get the fire out. While a damage estimate was not available, the house looks to be a total loss.

The Red Cross was called to assist the two adults and dog.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.