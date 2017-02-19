Warm weather melts some sculptures, but Fire & Ice Festival still a hit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITITZ, Lancaster County, Pa.-- The 12th Annual Fire and Ice Festival continued on Sunday in Lititz, Lancaster County.

The event features ice sculptures created by DiMartino Ice Carvers. The cool creations are on display in Lititz Springs Park and throughout the downtown area. Unfortunately this weekend's warm weather melted a few of the sculptures, but that didn't stop guests from enjoying the festival and all that it has to offer.

"The ice sculptures, that's our favorite and some of the shops and different events that they have, the restaurants, the specials that they have," says Lisa Montemuro, who is visiting the festival.

Another visitor, Shane, said, "Here to enjoy the beautiful weather and the sculptures even though some of them are missing. We're here to enjoy the shops too."

The Fire and Ice Festival ends Monday at dusk.