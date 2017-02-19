× Woman charged in May 2016 bomb threat of Shrewsbury Walmart

SHREWSBURY, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A woman is charged after a bomb threat at the Walmart in Shrewsbury, York County in May 2016.

According to State Police, Melanie Ann Rowe, 20, of Glen Rock an employee of the Walmart on the 600 block of Shrewsbury Commons Avenue, found the bomb threat in the women’s bathroom. The store was evacuated for six hours while police searched the store for any explosives or incendiary devices using bomb sniffing dogs. The search came up as negative for anything that would render the store unsafe.

Rowe confessed to the crime, and was charged on Tuesday. Rowe is charged with bomb threats, risking catastrophe, terroristic threats cause evacuation of a building and terroristic threats cause serious public inconvenience.