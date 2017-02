× Chambersburg man turns himself into police for October 2016 shooting

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.– Police have arrested a wanted man after he turned himself in.

Raheem Knight, 22, had an active arrest warrant for charges of Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person following an investigation into an October 2016 shooting.

On February 20, Knight turned himself in to Chambersburg Police.

Knight was placed in Franklin County Jail pending arraignment.