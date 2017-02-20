× Deadly crash claims life of motorcycle rider

ELIZABETH TWP., Lancaster County, PA — A crash in Lancaster County claims the life of a motorcycle rider. It happened on Sunday around 1:17 p.m. in the 100 block of Fox Road in Elizabeth Twp. State Police say John Williammee was riding eastbound when he lost control of his motorcycle as he was braking, rounding a curve in the road. He went into the westbound lane and the bike fell on its side and began to slide. At that time, a vehicle rounded the curve in the westbound lane. The driver attempted to avoid the motorcycle but struck the bike and Williammee.

Williammee, 37, of Manheim, was declared dead at the scene.