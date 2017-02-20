× Delaware man kills himself after shooting passing driver on Route 283

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa.– A Delaware man and shot and killed himself after police believe he was involved in a shooting incident minutes earlier on a Manheim-area road.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a Lancaster woman called 911 and reported that her husband was shot while he was driving on Route 283. The woman was her husband’s passenger at the time of the shooting.

The victim, Michael Lohr, 67, was treated at an area hospital and was released later Sunday night.

The shooter, whose name has not been released, was reportedly driving west on Route 283 with a male passenger when he reportedly fired out of the driver’s side window.

Lohr pulled over while experiencing pain, realizing that he had been shot in the upper back.

After the shooting, an additional driver on Route 283 called 911 to report a reckless driver. Manheim Borough police were able to follow the vehicle as it sped north on Hossler Road.

Abruptly, the vehicle came to a stop at Hossler and Colebrook roads. The male passenger exited the vehicle and told police that the driver had a gun and was suicidal.

Then, a single shot was heard, and police found that the driver had shot himself in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Though a final determination will be made via the outcome of an investigation, preliminary information links the man who shot himself as the shooter in the Route 283 incident.

Police learned that the deceased male from Delaware, 33, had been dealing with personal issues at the time of these events.

The male passenger was interviewed by police and released as he is not believed to have been involved in the shooting.

These incidents are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hempfield police (717-898-3103) or Manheim police (717-665-2481).