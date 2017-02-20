× Fire marshals investigate arson in Perry County

PENN Twp., Pa. – State police fire marshals are investigating an arson case in Perry County.

Three fires broke out shortly before 2:30 Sunday morning at the Lions Club Campground in Penn Township, destroying a trailer and two outbuildings.

The campsite is closed for the off-season, but there were still several camp members checking on their campsites Monday, worried about the apparent case of arson.

State police have said little, not indicating whether they have any leads on a suspect.

“The larger building was fully involved in fire and there was fire all around it,” Dep. Chief Bryan Worner of the Duncannon Fire Company said. “The brush going up to the rear was on fire, trees were on fire around it, and then there was a smaller building about 20, 25 yards away from it and it was pretty well involved also.

Fire crews then found a third structure about 50 yards away with flames starting to emerge. The fires at those two smaller structures were put out quickly, but the fire at the larger building took more attention.

“The larger building had some sort of accelerant in it and water just wouldn’t put it out, so we had to go to foam and luckily the units that were on the scene had that on their apparatus,” Worner said. “It went out fairly quickly after we applied the foam to it.”

The Duncannon Lions Club met privately Monday night to talk about what happened and see if any of those affected needed support.

It told FOX43 it was following orders from fire marshals not to comment publicly on the case.

The club did confirm the two smaller outbuildings will be demolished and the owner of the larger structure was insured and should have his property replaced.

“Some people have things stored there, other people clear everything out of there,” Worner said. “Obviously, the buildings that were broken into and set on fire had items in them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.