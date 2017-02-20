× Five Juveniles arrested with four guns

HARRISBURG, PA — Five juveniles were caught with four different handguns during a recent probation check by police. It happened on February 18th on the 1200 block of Market St. Members of the Harrisburg Police Street Crimes Unit, Dauphin County Probation, and PA State Parole were conducting the check around 9 p.m.

While in the residence they made contact with nine juveniles. Through the course of the investigation it was determined that five of the juveniles either had or were trying to hide four different handguns; three of them were .380 caliber and one was a .22 caliber handgun. The five juveniles were taken into custody for the firearms charges and two additional juveniles were arrested for probation violations.