× FOX43 partners with American Red Cross for Blood Drive on March 23

YORK, Pa.– FOX43 and the American Red Cross are opening the new year by partnering to host a blood drive on Thursday, March 23.

The blood drive will be held at the Jewish Community Center, located at 2000 Hollywood Drive in York from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To donate we are encouraging that you sign up for an appointment using this website. Walk-ins will be taken on a limited basis.

In addition to coming out and supporting a great cause, you have the chance to meet your favorite FOX43 personality as well!

Our talent will be at the Blood Drive during the times listed in the following schedule:

10 AM -12Noon

Amy Lutz, Melanie Orlins, Andrea Michaels, and Jennifer Ready

11 AM – 1 PM

MaryEllen Pann and Bradon Long

12 Noon -2pm

Jackie De Tore and Evan Forrester

12:30PM – 2:30PM

Jaime Garland and Matt Maisel

2PM – 4PM

Todd Sadowski and Andrew Kalista

3PM – 5PM

Chris Garrett and Ali Bradley

Make your arrangements, schedule an appointment, and come out to help support a great cause at the Blood Drive!