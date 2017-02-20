× FOX43 Sports Poll: Are pitchers bound for more injuries due to being over-managed?

Injuries for pitchers seem to be inevitable nowadays, as surgeries, injuries and even blisters can cause pitchers to miss time.

Many feel that athletes nowadays are much “softer” than previously, with pitchers of the past throwing over 300 innings in a season and relievers throwing well over 30 pitches an outing.

Nowadays, injuries are treated differently, and preventing them is one of the biggest ways medical minds combat ailments.

For example, the PIAA has adopted new rules to manage pitcher’s workloads in high school play.

Beginning this year, if a pitcher throws 1 to 25 pitches in a game, no rest is required. For 26 to 50 pitches, a pitcher requires one calendar day of rest. For 51 to 75 pitches, two calendar days are needed.

A pitcher who throws 76 to 100 pitches needs three calendar days. A pitcher is not to exceed 200 pitches in a week.

If a pitcher reaches the maximum pitch count permitted in a calendar day during an at-bat, that pitcher is allowed to continue to pitch to that batter until the batter records an out or reaches base, or until a third out has been made before the end of that at-bat.

While this rule is helpful while managing high school players and good to build up arm strength, these same rules do not apply in all states, the NCAA or professional ranks.

For example, Arizona pitcher Nathan Bannister threw a combined 198 in starts he made on a Friday night and Monday in 2016. By PIAA rules, he was two pitches away from exceeding his weekly count in a period of less than four days.

Of course, this shows that as the level of play increases, expectations are raised. However, it may be difficult for many to adjust after being used to being well-managed for the entirety of their playing careers.

Our question is, are pitchers bound for more injuries due to being over-managed?