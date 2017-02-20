Harrisburg crime rate falls in 2016, community to thank, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Overall crime numbers in Harrisburg dropped by over 1,000 total crimes from 2015 to 2016, according to figures supplied Monday by the city's police department.

There were 4,953 total crimes in 2016 according to city officials. It's an 18% drop from 2015, when there were 6,021 total crimes in Harrisburg.

Violent crimes dropped as well in 2016, with murders, robberies, thefts, and assaults all showing lower figures than 2015.

Criminal homicide cases declined from 16 to 15.

Robbery cases decreased 18%, from 222 to 181.

Reported assaults dropped from 1,274 to 1,180.

Burglaries fell from 449 to 428.

Thefts declined from 894 to 854.

The amount of violent crimes have dropped more than 27% since 2013. The overall number of crimes, including lesser offenses, known as Part II crimes, has decreased by 28% over the same time frame.

"While there is tremendous improvement since 2013, there is a feel in we can do much better," said Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse. "And we will do much better."

The number of rapes increased from 2015 to 2016 from 32 to 71, although city officials attribute that rise to the FBI's new definition of reported rapes to include all forms of penetration. Including other sex offenses, which is considered a Part II Crime, crime numbers dropped from 164 to 149.

Auto thefts increased by 27% in 2016. City officials say the cold, snowy winter near the start of the year made for more desperate criminals trying to stay warm. There were 144 reported auto thefts in 2016, compared to 111 thefts in 2015.

There were more arsons in 2016, according to city statistics, up to 29 from 21. Harrisburg's Fire Bureau says the heroin and opioid epidemic has led to more abusers starting fires in abandoned buildings.

The crime numbers show a steady decline over a four year period, and Harrisburg Police Captain Gabe Olivera says Harrisburg citizens are largely to thank.

"The community (has) stepped forward in recent months. They have come forward and provided us with information and started doing more work in their communities to make them safer," Olivera said.

Olivera asked community members to be more attentive in their neighborhoods and keep police informed.

"We can be proactive but the community needs to be vigilant as well and let us know," he said. "It's through your help we make the city safer."

Many residents have already taken it upon themselves to help Harrisburg Police more directly.

Jeremy Domenico, a South Allison Hill resident, has multiple cameras set up outside his Summit Street home. Harrisburg Police, he says, are able to remotely access each one through WIFI.

"I will tell people who are doing things they shouldn't be doing, 'Hey, HPD could be watching you right now," Domenico says.

Jeremy says his surveillance videos have helped catch drug dealers, stop home invasions and car robberies, and arrest violent criminals outside his house.

"I don't look at myself as a community asset. I just look at myself as a good neighbor," Jeremy says, adding his ability to help in his section of South Allison Hill comes from the trust he's incurred with nearby residents. "You always have to be aware of your environment, but stop Facebooking a million friends and go outside and say, 'Hi!' to a real one.