‘It’s horrific’ Neighbors react to double homicide in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. - Leroy Kinsey,61 and his brother Richard Walton,62 were both killed early on Sunday morning. Police say Joshua Proper,18 and Juan Cristo-Munoz Jr.,19, broke into the men's Poplar Street home around 1:00am Sunday. The men demanded cash and then allegedly stabbed Kinsey and Walton to death. Both men are in the Lancaster County Prison.