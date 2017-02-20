LANCASTER, Pa. - Leroy Kinsey,61 and his brother Richard Walton,62 were both killed early on Sunday morning. Police say Joshua Proper,18 and Juan Cristo-Munoz Jr.,19, broke into the men's Poplar Street home around 1:00am Sunday. The men demanded cash and then allegedly stabbed Kinsey and Walton to death. Both men are in the Lancaster County Prison.
‘It’s horrific’ Neighbors react to double homicide in Lancaster
-
Two Lancaster teens charged in connection to Poplar Street stabbing deaths
-
Two men are dead after reported burglary in Lancaster
-
Two Lancaster County men sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
-
Two Lancaster men arrested on weapon and drug charges
-
Lancaster County ‘America’s Refugee Capital’
-
-
Lancaster County man charged with aiding in his wife’s suicide attempt
-
“Coffee with Ivanka” to be held in New Cumberland
-
Men stabbed during fight in Lancaster
-
Father, son charged with manufacturing child pornography
-
Lancaster man will serve up to 20 years for shooting two men
-
-
Two Lancaster man charged with separate rapes
-
Lancaster man accused of stabbing another man in the back
-
Crash in Lancaster County ends with one dead