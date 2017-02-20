× Lancaster man in weekend fight charged with strangulation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Lancaster man is jailed after he allegedly beat up and strangled another man during a fight over the weekend. East Lampeter Township Police responded on Saturday, February 18 to a fight in progress outside an apartment in the 2000 block of William Penn Way.

When officers arrived on the scene they learned that James David Dick, 24, had caused a disturbance at the apartment and assaulted a male resident. According to witnesses Dick strangled the male, then punched him repeatedly while the victim was on the ground. The victim was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

Dick was charged with Strangulation and Simple Assault. Following arraignment Dick was sent to Lancaster County Prison on the charges and an active Bench warrant through the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.