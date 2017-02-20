Letter presented to historical society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, PA. - John Hancock may be famous for his signature, but it's Former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln's handwriting that caught the attention of people in Lebanon. The Lebanon County Historical Society acquired a letter from Mr. Lincoln to businessman George Dawson Coleman. That letter was written back in 1861 to appoint Coleman as a commissioner for the 1862 "Industry of All Nations Exhibit" in London, and was discovered about a century later when Coleman's mansion was demolished in 1961. It was presented to the historical society earlier this afternoon and one official says it's pretty unique.

"In general, many of the things I've seen from Lincoln usually are signed A. Lincoln, not his full name, so it's interesting that it's his full name on the document," said Adam Bentz, Archivist and Librarian of the Lebanon County Historical Society.

Before it was presented to the historical society, the letter also passed through the hands of several private history collectors.