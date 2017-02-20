× Live-in caretaker wanted for stealing $115,000 from client

LANCASTER, Pa. – Lancaster City Police have an arrest warrant for a caretaker accused of stealing $115,000 from a client. The warrant for Donald Blunt, 51, of Lancaster stems from an investigation of a theft of personal checks from a residence that began on February 14. According to investigators Blunt had been employed by the victim as a live-in caretaker. It was discovered that 13 checks had been taken from the victim’s home. A call to the victim’s bank revealed that money was missing from an account.

The investigation also revealed that Blunt had forged the stolen checks, made them out to himself and deposited the checks into his own personal bank account. It is believed that Blunt has fled the Lancaster area.

Charges against Blunt include Theft by Unlawful Taking, 13 counts Forgery and Theft by Deception.

Anyone with information on Blunt’s current whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.