Man charged with attempted homicide in domestic assault with an ax

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Springettsbury Township Police arrest a 30 year old York County man after he attacked another man with an ax over the weekend. Police responded at about 1:38 p.m. on Sunday to the 4100 block of Old Orchard Road for a report of a domestic assault.

When officers arrived on the scene they took the unidentified suspect into custody for allegedly attacking a 61 year-old male with an ax. The victim was transported to York Hospital for emergency treatment and was later released.

The suspect is charged with one count of Criminal Attempt Homicide, two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Simple Assault.