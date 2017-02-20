× Mom found unconscious from heroin with two year old son

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Police responding to an unknown EMS problem at a home in New Holland borough discover an unconscious woman, identified as 24 year Annemarie Fasnacht and her unattended two year old son. It happen at about 2 p.m on February 16 in the 300 Block of West Main Street.

It was later discovered that Fasnacht had used heroin, which caused her to lose consciousness. Her son was turned over to family members. Children and Youth were also notified by police.

Fasnacht was charged with 1 count of Endangering the Welfare of Children