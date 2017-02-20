Temperatures trend cooler with more clouds

TEMPERATURES REMAIN WELL ABOVE AVERAGE

Clouds are on the increase through the day as a warm front approaches. Lows start near 30 degrees and rebound to the lower 50s despite limited sunshine. A few overnight showers are possible but wet weather is not expected to be widespread. The moisture is limited with the front. Wednesday, flow shifts more to the southwest, which helps to pull in milder air. Skies brighten

through the afternoon, and after a mild morning in the lower 40s, highs climb to the upper 50s and lower 60s. It’s even warmer Thursday with highs near 70 degrees! Still quite a bit of cloud cover mixing in and out of sunshine. With another approaching warm front, a few showers are possible overnight into early Friday. After a warm start, temperatures jump to the upper 60s Friday, with a few hit or miss shower chances continuing. It is very mild into the evening with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Shower threat increases into the start of the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Strong cold front approaches by the afternoon Saturday triggering showers and spring-like thunderstorms. Highs top out early in the 60s, and with strong lift, storms may develop along the cold front. Much chillier air is pushing into a very warm air mass, a good recipe for thunderstorms. Lows plummet to the lower 30s by Sunday morning, and high temperatures are much cooler but still above average. Breezy winds shifting to the northwest, pulls in colder air, pushing temperatures back to the 40s. Morning lows are near 30 degrees by Monday morning, but readings bounce back to near 50 degrees. Another warm front is draped across the area and may trigger a few rain showers late.

Have a blessed day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist