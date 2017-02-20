× Shippensburg mother under investigation after leaving infant outside in cold

SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A 22-year-old Shippensburg woman is under investigation after leaving her 2-year-old infant outside in the cold while she was sleeping.

On February 17 at 7:55 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Timber Lane for a report that an infant was found on the side of the street. The infant was not dressed for the cold conditions that existed outside.

After knocking on several doors, police were able to locate the mother of the infant, who said that she was sleeping.

Police entered the infant’s home, and it was deemed unsuitable for the infant due to unsanitary conditions.

Children’s and Youth Services continued the investigation.