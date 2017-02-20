PA Department of Health to accept permit applications to grow medical marijuana, own dispensary

HARRISBURG, Pa, — The Pennsylvania Department of Health will now accept permit applications from individuals interested in becoming medical marijuana growers/processors or dispensary owners.

This is the latest step in implementing the medical marijuana program signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf last year.

The Department of Health released the 33-page application on its website several weeks ago to give interested individuals time to look at it and submit any questions.

The lengthy application is meant to ensure individuals meet the agencies strict guidelines.

The Department of Health is allowed to issue no more than 25 growers/processors permits. Applicants must pay a $10,000 non-refundable fee plus a refundable permit fee of $200,000.

If individuals are interested in applying to become an approved dispensary, there is a $5,000 non-refundable fee plus a $30,000 refundable permit fee. The Department of Health will issue permits for no more than 50 dispensaries.

Applications will be accepted until March 20th. The medical marijuana program is expected to be fully implemented by next year.