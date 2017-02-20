PA liquor laws create competition for beer drinkers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- Pennsylvania beer drinkers have more choices than they used to in where to shop for alcohol.

Changes in Pennsylvania liquor laws have made it more convenient for customers to pick up a six pack at distributors as well as retailers.

A Cumberland County retailer found a way to change with the times and compete with his distributors.

Monday was a busy day on the brewing side of business at Al's of Hampden. Ten local brewers gathered together to make one beer for Harrisburg's beer week.

Competition from distributors on selling national brand six packs also has one retailer keeping it local.

From the number of choices on tap, it's easy to tell Al Kominski has a passion for the beer business. However, he's giving up his liquor license but not giving up on alcohol.

"Extremely hard, as nine years ago when we started to sell beer, we were selling everyone else's beer. So, to change now and not sell it anymore is a big decision, but in Pennsylvania we have a bunch of really great breweries," Kominski said.

Al's of Hampden Pizza Boy Brewing not only makes its own brand of beer, but state law also allows Kominski to sell six packs. The law now allows his source of six packs to become the competition.

"Years ago, there were constraints put in place by the state of Pennsylvania, that a distributor could sell a case of beer, and a retailer could sell less than 192 ounces of beer, to keep competition fair," Kominski said.

"We have to purchase our beer by the case from the distributor, for in most cases, more than what the distributors are selling six-packs for, if we were to price it per six-pack," Kominski added.

It's why Kominski plans to give the competition a run for its money, and shorten the supply chain by producing his own six packs and cases on his brewery license.

"30 feet from being made to the point of reaching the consumers hands, so I feel that by doing this, we can keep the beer fresh, priced competitively," Kominski said.

With plans to sell his liquor license, Kominski will no longer be able to sell his customers any of the national brands in these cases.

Customer Jared Sterbinsky said "as long as I'm going to a brewery and getting what I want to drink or if i'm going to a distributor and getting what i want to drink there, so to me, Al's of Hampden them taking this out, I never really came for these beers, I mostly cane for the beers that he makes."

The only beer that's going to leave this facility will be Pizza Boy Brewing beers, but any beer consumed on site can be anything made in Pennsylvania, whether it's beer, wine or spirits as long as it's made in Pennsylvania," Kominski said.

For some customers, that's OK.

"Overall, I'm happy coming to Al's and just getting Pizza Boy to go," Sterbinsky said.

Pennsylvania liquor licenses can be highly sought after, the price of which can go anywhere from $5,000 to $400,000. The amount kominski will be able to get for it depends upon supply and demand in Cumberland County.