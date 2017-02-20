Plenty of sunshine Monday, but not as warm to start the week

NOT AS MILD: Temperatures come down a touch to start the new work week, but it’s still on the mild side. Monday morning is quiet with light winds. Temperatures are cooler than Sunday morning, with readings in the upper 30s to middle 40s. There’s plenty of sunshine that carries through for the afternoon. A backdoor cold front slipping in from the north drops afternoon readings into the 50s, but this is still quite mild for this time in February. Only a few passing clouds are expected during the afternoon. High pressure building in from the north drops temperatures into the upper 20s to middle 30s tonight, bringing somewhat of a chill back. Tuesday brings more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures remain in the 50s.

WARMTH RETURNS: Temperatures turn warmer once again from the middle to the end of the week. A few morning showers are possible Wednesday, otherwise expect partly sunny skies. Temperatures are near the 60 degree mark. There’s some more sunshine Thursday, though still mixed with some clouds. Temperatures jump well into the 60s. By Friday, the region could push 70 degrees! There’s increasing clouds and the chance for a late day shower.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A more typical February air mass starts sliding in for the weekend. There’s likely widespread showers Saturday ahead of a cold front that cools us down. A thunderstorm is not out of the question. After a mild start, temperatures should still make it into the 60s. Chillier air starts working in Saturday night, with temperatures in the 40s on Sunday. Conditions are breezy, but mostly sunny.

Have a great Monday!