Police seek to identify fraud suspect

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – Lower Allen Township Police seek help from the public in identifying a credit card fraud suspect. The suspect used the victim’s card to make multiple transactions on February 10 at Walmart stores in Palmyra and Hanover.

Investigators released several surveillance photos of the suspect, a black male.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at (717) 238-9676 or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or by email at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.