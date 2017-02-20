× Poll: Of the most recent US Presidents, who do you think was the best leader?

The Center for Legislative Archives explains that George Washington’s birthday is celebrated as a federal holiday on the third Monday in February. It is one of eleven permanent holidays established by Congress.

Congress has never declared a national holiday binding in all states and each state decides its own legal holidays. Pennsylvania observes Washington’s Birthday, which is also recognized as Presidents Day.

Born in Virginia on Feb. 11, 1731, Washington’s birthday was moved to Feb. 22, 1732 when Britain and all of its colonies adopted the Gregorian calendar. The National Archives reported that Americans celebrated Washington’s birthday long before Congress declared it a federal holiday. The centennial of his birth prompted festivities nationally and Congress established a Joint Committee to arrange for the special occasion.

Congress adjourned on Feb. 22, 1832, at the recommendation of the Committee, out of respect for Washington’s memory and in commemoration of his birth. Explained by the National Archives, prompted by a memorial from the mayor and other Philadelphia citizens, the House and Senate commemorated the 130th Anniversary of Washington’s birth by reading aloud his Farewell Address.

While Washington’s birthday was celebrated on Feb. 22nd until the 20th Century, Congressional leaders moved to a pass the Monday Holiday Law in 1968 to “provide uniform annual observances of certain legal public holidays on Mondays.” Creating a three-day weekend, Congress hoped to “bring substantial benefits to both the spiritual and economic life of the Nation.”

One of the provisions of this act changed the observance of Washington’s Birthday from February 22nd to the third Monday in February, according to the Center for Legislative Archives website. Contrary to popular belief, neither Congress nor the President has ever stipulated that the name of the holiday observed as Washington’s birthday be changed to “President’s Day.”

As the first President of the United States, Washington’s birthday marks a day when all presidents typically receive an indirect performance review of their term or terms served.

Of the most recent US Presidents, who do you think was the best leader?