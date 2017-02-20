× Shippensburg man facing charges for waving gun, driving erratically on Interstate 81

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg man is facing charges after waving a gun and driving erratically on Interstate 81.

Bradley Wyrick, 54, of Shippensburg is facing charges of terroristic threats, simple assault by physical menace and recklessly endangering another person for the incident.

On February 7 at approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to Interstate 81 between mile markers 40 and 44 for a report of a northbound traveling erratic driver, who was cutting vehicles off on the roadway.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that Wyrick had waved a handgun at a victim while driving erratically.

Now, Wyrick will face charges.