× Thieves steal more than $15,000 worth of medication from local pharmacy

Festus, Missouri (KMOV) — Thieves got away with more than $15,000 worth of medication from a pharmacy in Jefferson County. Now, police are on the hunt to track them down.

Oxycontin, Percocet and morphine were ripped from store shelves at Prescription Plus in Festus. The robbery took place shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday. “They came in specifically for the drugs and not for cash and other products, it was specifically the narcotics,” said owner Doug Rademaker.

Hours before Prescriptions Plus was set to open, thieves pried open the main door and headed straight to the back.

On surveillance video, it can be seen that two people run in, and as they leave, they have bags in their hands. In those bags are strong medications the owner said are worth upwards of $15,000 to $20,000.

According to police, they have a good idea where that medication will end up.

“These will be out on the street real quick and they will make money off of them,” said Detective Terry Thomas.

As police investigate, the pharmacy is taking a stronger stance on security. New locks were installed today, but the damage is already done.

“It directly hurts the family business as well as our customers and patients. There is a lot better things they can do with their time then to break into pharmacies,” said Rademaker.