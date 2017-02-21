Back to the 60s and warming to near record highs the rest of the week

EXTENDED PERIOD OF WARMTH

A weak cool front kept temperatures cooler Tuesday but they surge in the upcoming days. Clouds remain tonight into the early part of Wednesday. An isolated shower is possible too. With the clouds, morning lows are mild in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Brightening skies during the day helps warm temperatures into the

lower 60s. Flow strengthens out of the south-southwest for Thursday and after morning lows well into the 40s, highs top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The record for the day is 70 degrees so we could come close to tying it. A warm front advances into the area Friday morning. An isolated shower or two is possible early Friday. Despite a fair amount of clouds, temperatures rise quickly and more areas see highs in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Strong cold front approaches by the afternoon Saturday triggering showers and spring-like thunderstorms. Highs top out early in the 60s, and with strong lift, storms may develop along the cold front. Much chillier air is pushing into a very warm air mass, a good recipe for thunderstorms. Lows plummet to the lower 30s by Sunday morning, and high temperatures are much cooler but still above average. Breezy winds shifting to the northwest, pulls in colder air, pushing temperatures back to the 40s.

NEXT WEEK

It’s a bit unsettled next week and there is quite a bit of discrepancy amongst the models on what happens. As of now, a few showers begin the week Monday. Some colder areas may see a mix initially. The rest of the day is mostly cloudy wth highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday, a warm front lifts through the area and triggers a few rain or snow showers early. It is another above average day with mild temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Have a blessed day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist