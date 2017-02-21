Call for tougher penalties for people convicted of burglaries in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - District Attorney Craig Stedman says sometimes a terrible crime like the double homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on Poplar St. can bring to light other issues. He feels the mandatory sentence for someone convicted of burglary, even without being violent, should be a minimum of five years. He is calling on lawmakers to write up new legislation to make the change.

"It's been a frustration for me literally for decades waiting for something to change. Hopefully it doesn't take more people slaughtered in their own home to get that to change," he said.

Stedman says each day, in Lancaster County, there is at least one burglary.