Coroner called to fire scene in West Hempfield Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A coroner was called to the scene of a fire in West Hempfield Township Tuesday night. Firefighters respond at about 7:10 p.m. to the fire in an apartment house along the 900 block of Mary Street. A person was reportedly trapped in the building.

Additional fire crews were summoned to battle the blaze. The heavy smoke and fire forced firefigthers to battle the blaze from the exterior only.

A State Police Fire Marshal was also called to the scene.