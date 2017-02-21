× FOX Sports doubles down on ‘Daytona Day’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Super chef Gordon Ramsay has designed a special menu, The Simpsons delivered a brand new promo and red-hot director Joseph Kahn’s anthem spot premiered in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl. DAYTONA DAY, FOX Sports’ rolling marketing initiative pushing toward the Daytona 500 and the opening of the 2017 NASCAR season is back for year two in a big way.

“We learned a lot in year one,” said Robert Gottlieb , FOX Sports EVP of Marketing. “But the one thing that rose above all others was the need for DAYTONA DAY to be an industry initiative and not just a FOX Sports marketing play. Having NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway get even more involved, as well as multiple consumer marketing partners getting behind the effort, elevates everything to the next level.

“Daytona Day has really been a part of NASCAR fans experience for a long time,” Gottlieb said. “People have been gathering together for decades with their friends, co-workers and families to eat, drink, party and watch the Daytona 500 … we just gave it a name and are trying to let people all over the country know this is a great day to get together, have some fun, and watch the Great American Race.”

With NASCAR and other industry stakeholders on-board at an increased level, FOX Sports sees Daytona Day as a long-term investment.

“The collaboration between FOX, NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway around Daytona Day has been unprecedented,” said Jill Gregory, NASCAR senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “The new campaign brings to life the fun and excitement of race day while celebrating some of the most thrilling, side-by-side racing we’ve seen in years.”

Daytona Day 2017 includes:

· Consumer marketing partners including Pizza Hut, Smithfield, Toyota and Uber/UberEATS.

· Promotional partnership with Comcast, title sponsor of the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

· A major Daytona Day anthem spot — one of seven separate promotional spots running in support of the Daytona 500 on FOX — directed by highly sought after Joseph Kahn, which premiered in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl. Kahn has worked with U2, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, 50 Cent, Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Eminem, Janet Jackson, Maroon 5 and Katy Perry.

· Viewers of the Super Bowl LI on FOX got a sneak peek of THE SIMPSONS’ Daytona Day promo with four-time NASCAR champion and FOX Sports analyst Jeff Gordon and fan-favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr., now scheduled to air in episodes of THE SIMPSONS on Feb. 12 and Feb. 19. The Simpsons Daytona Day

· Daytona 500 Hour Countdown, an expansive digital content effort with more than 500 pieces of content rolled out across multiple platforms between the Super Bowl and Daytona 500. Daytona 500 Hour Countdown

· Daytona Day Pick 5 Sweepstakes housed on FOXSports.com; fans pick the top-five finishers of the Daytona 500 for a chance to win $50,000.

· 250 Daytona 500 viewing parties, including several hosted by NASCAR tracks around the country, all supplied with Daytona Day party kits.

SOURCE: FOX SPORTS