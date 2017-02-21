× FOX43 Sports Poll: Should the NBA lower the entry age limit to 18?

It’s back in discussions again: the NBA is contemplating lowering the age to enter the league to 18.

In 2006, the league raised the age limit for entry to 19 and players have to be one year removed from high school.

This was done in order to take pressure off of high school students, to keep the pro game and personnel away from high school gymnasiums, and to give teenagers the chance to get a college education.

Since the institution of the rule, the term “One-and-Done” has arisen, referring to players that play NCAA basketball for one season before applying to the NBA.

Of course, many of these “One-and-Done” players could enter the NBA a year prior to playing basketball, but must follow the mandate of being at least one year removed from high school.

Most players play NCAA basketball for a season, and risk themselves to injury without getting any payment. Others choose to play professionally right away, traveling overseas to countries like Turkey and China to gain a year of professional basketball experience while receiving payment.

Whatever route a player chooses, the ultimate goal is to make it to the NBA.

Some argue that the players need a year in college to gain life experience and fine tune their game for the NBA. Others believe that players are putting themselves at too much risk by playing NCAA basketball, leaving the chance for injury that could end up costing a player millions of dollars.

Our question is, should the NBA lower the entry age limit to 18?