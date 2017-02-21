× Harrisburg man wanted after arranging to buy cell phone, then stealing it

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Susquehanna Township Police have an arrest warrant for a Harrisburg man for theft. Michael Ramone Brown, 32, whose last known address was in the 2300 block of N. 6th Street, faces one count of theft after stealing a cell phone.

Police say Brown made arrangements to purchase the phone from an internet selling site and met the seller in Susquehanna Township. Upon meeting with the seller Brown asked to see the phone and then drove away with the cell phone without paying for it.