Home Cooking Leads to Chalk in First Round of Districts

America loves the underdog, but in the first round of District 3 basketball, chalk was the word at the end of the night. While a few lower seeds were successful, host teams overwhelmingly held serve to advance. FOX43 made our way around the district to bring you some of the best District 3 has to offer on the court in both girls and boys high school basketball.

